India warns against crossing Iran-Israel border amid tensions India Mar 16, 2026

With tensions spiking between Iran and Israel, the Indian embassy in Tehran is telling Indians to avoid heading for land borders unless they have checked with the embassy first.

The warning comes after recent U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran and Iran's missile response.

If you try to cross into another country without coordination, you could be denied entry.

The embassy said it may be unable to provide assistance if individuals leave Iran without prior coordination and are unable to enter the third country.