India warns against crossing Iran-Israel border amid tensions
With tensions spiking between Iran and Israel, the Indian embassy in Tehran is telling Indians to avoid heading for land borders unless they have checked with the embassy first.
The warning comes after recent U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran and Iran's missile response.
If you try to cross into another country without coordination, you could be denied entry.
The embassy said it may be unable to provide assistance if individuals leave Iran without prior coordination and are unable to enter the third country.
Jaishankar says India is watching situation closely
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told Parliament that India is watching the situation closely through diplomatic channels.
Prime Minister Modi and top officials are also monitoring everything, making sure safety comes first as events unfold in West Asia.