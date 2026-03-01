India warns ships to be careful as Iran blocks route

India asks seafarers to remain vigilant

This closure is a big deal because about 20% of the world's energy—plus much of India's oil—moves through this strait.

With tanker traffic dropping by nearly half and about 170 containerships stuck, global trade is taking a hit.

The Indian government is also telling seafarers to remain vigilant and to follow instructions issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India in Tehran, as tensions rise in the region and shipping delays could mean higher prices for everyone.