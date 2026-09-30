India warns visiting US lawmakers 100% tariffs could harm ties
India just told a visiting US congressional group it is worried about a new law that could slap 100% tariffs on Indian goods.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri explained these tariffs, meant for countries purchasing Russian oil and gas under specified conditions, could hurt India-US relations and shake up the global energy market.
Graham Act worries India's energy security
The law, called the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, is aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia by targeting countries that continue to engage in specified energy transactions with Moscow, and separately says it extends economic measures relating to Iran.
India says its energy choices are guided by national interest and the need to maintain energy security, and potential tariffs could make things tricky.
For now, it all depends on what the US decides to do next.