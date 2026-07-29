India wasted 11% of solar generation April to June 2026
Between April and June 2026, India's grid ended up wasting more than 8 billion kilowatt-hours of solar power, about 11% of what was generated, even though people were cranking up their air conditioners to beat the record summer heat.
Deputy Minister for Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik explained that these cutbacks were needed to keep the grid running smoothly and safely.
India seeks daytime coal cuts
Solar waste peaked in May, right when electricity use was at its highest.
To make better use of solar power, India is now asking coal plants to dial down during sunny hours and ramp back up after sunset.
Looking ahead, there's a big push for renewables: India wants to boost clean energy capacity by nearly 70% by 2030 and has prepared a road map worth $83 billion for new grid infrastructure so future green projects can actually deliver their power.