India weekend weather: North heat wave, south and northeast rains

IMD warns north heat, northeast floods

If you're in the North, it's best to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours and drink plenty of water, the IMD says.

Down South and in the Northeast, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam, expect more thunderstorms and possible flash floods in the hilly parts of the northeast as monsoon season moves in.

The rains are expected to reach Kerala around May 26, give or take four days.

So whether you're battling heat or rain this week, take care.