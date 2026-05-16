India weekend weather: North heat wave, south and northeast rains
India's weather is all over the place this weekend, while the North is sweating through a serious heat wave; the South and Northeast are getting drenched by early monsoon rains.
The IMD has flagged heat alerts for places like Delhi, west Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and more, with temperatures hitting 39 to 42 degrees Celsius in Delhi specifically.
Meanwhile, states like Assam and Meghalaya are seeing heavy rain and storms.
IMD warns north heat, northeast floods
If you're in the North, it's best to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours and drink plenty of water, the IMD says.
Down South and in the Northeast, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam, expect more thunderstorms and possible flash floods in the hilly parts of the northeast as monsoon season moves in.
The rains are expected to reach Kerala around May 26, give or take four days.
So whether you're battling heat or rain this week, take care.