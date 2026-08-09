India weighing restrictions on highly toxic carbosulfan with August deadline
India
India is thinking about putting restrictions on carbosulfan, a common pesticide for crops like rice and cotton, after officials called it "highly toxic."
The government could make its final call by the end of August 2026.
Carbosulfan curbs could complicate farm exports
If these rules kick in, farmers will need to follow stricter guidelines when using carbosulfan.
Exporters might also run into trouble since Europe has much tougher limits on pesticide residues than India does.
This move follows other recent steps to boost food safety, like the proposed ban on paraquat dichloride.