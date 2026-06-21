India welcomes 3 domestically built warships with Narendra Modi present
India
India just welcomed three new warships (INS Dunagiri, INS Agray, and INS Sanshodhak) to its Navy.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called this a "defining moment in India's maritime capability development," and Prime Minister Modi was there to celebrate the moment.
These ships aren't just high-tech: they're built in India, showing off the country's push for self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
PM Modi highlights Navy expansion
Prime Minister Modi pointed out that over 40 homegrown warships and submarines have joined the fleet recently, with 45 more on the way.
He also highlighted how over 200 MSMEs helped build these ships, a sign that India's maritime sector is creating jobs and will also be a global decision maker in the maritime sector.