India will continue to buy Russian oil, say officials
India isn't changing its oil buying game just yet.
Officials say the focus is still on getting the best price and quality, even as global trade rules shift and the US President Donald Trump has claimed that India will stop buying oil from Russia.
With sanctions lifted, India now has more options—including oil from the US and Venezuela.
Interim trade deal with the US
Shashi Tharoor led a committee chat that covered big trade deals like the India-US interim agreement and talks with the EU.
The US floated an 18% reciprocal tariff plan that would impose an 18% tariff on Indian exports to the US, while both sides are aiming to push their trade to a massive $500 billion.
Tharoor also pointed out how trade is becoming a tool in international politics—something everyone's keeping an eye on.