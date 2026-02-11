India will continue to buy Russian oil, say officials

Interim trade deal with the US

Shashi Tharoor led a committee chat that covered big trade deals like the India-US interim agreement and talks with the EU.

The US floated an 18% reciprocal tariff plan that would impose an 18% tariff on Indian exports to the US, while both sides are aiming to push their trade to a massive $500 billion.

Tharoor also pointed out how trade is becoming a tool in international politics—something everyone's keeping an eye on.