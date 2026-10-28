India will require private hospitals to publish treatment charges online
Big update for anyone using private health care: private hospitals in India will soon need to post their treatment charges and other key information on a government website.
The idea is to make pricing more transparent so you can easily compare costs before picking where to go.
Just a heads-up: the government isn't putting any limits on how much hospitals can charge, just making sure the numbers are out there.
Private hospitals and experts back transparency
This move comes after years of complaints about unclear bills and surprise fees, especially since private hospitals handle most outpatient and inpatient care in India.
Major hospital groups like Apollo and Fortis are on board, saying it's important that price lists reflect real costs.
Health experts also want regular audits and clear reporting rules, hoping this change helps cut down on hidden fees without adding too much paperwork for hospitals.