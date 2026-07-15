India will track sailors by satellite and AIS after attack
After a deadly missile attack on two UAE-flagged tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, which took the life of Indian engineer Sonu Kumar Gupta and injured 10 other Indian crew members, India is stepping up safety for its seafarers.
The government will now track Indian sailors working in risky waters using satellite data and AIS technology, aiming for quicker emergency responses and better protection.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard claims missile launch
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched the missiles, claiming the ships ignored warnings, a claim both India and the UAE have pushed back on.
In response, India called in Iran's deputy chief of mission to demand stronger safety measures for civilian sailors.
This all happened in one of the world's busiest shipping routes, which is crucial for global oil trade and India's energy needs.