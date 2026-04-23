India wins 4 medals at Brazil's Mundial do Queijo 2026
India just made a splash at the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026, picking up four medals for its artisanal cheeses.
PM Modi celebrated the win on Wednesday, calling it a proud moment for Indian dairy talent getting noticed worldwide.
The haul included one Super Gold, two Golds, and a Silver.
Eleftheria Gulmarg wins Super Gold
The event in Sao Paulo saw over 2,700 entries from around the globe.
Standouts from India included Eleftheria Gulmarg (Brie Style) snagging Super Gold, Yak Churpi-Soft and Eleftheria Brunost (Whey Cheese) taking home Golds, and Eleftheria Kaali Miri (Belper Knolle Style) earning Silver.
Cheesemakers Mausam Narang and Thenlay Nurboo were behind these wins: The National Dairy Development Board called it a breakthrough for Indian cheese on the world stage.