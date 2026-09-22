India women's cricket beat Sri Lanka to clinch Asian gold
India
Big moment for Indian sports. The women's cricket team just clinched India's first gold medal at the Asian Games, beating Sri Lanka by a huge 147 runs in the final.
Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, this win also bumped India's medal tally at the Games up to seven.
Smriti Mandhana 79, India 216/3
Smriti Mandhana was on fire in the final, smashing 79 runs and helping India set a tough target of 216/3.
Sri Lanka never really got going and was bowled out for just 69, making it a dominant all-round performance from Team India.