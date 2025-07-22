Next Article
India won't let global pressure stop it from buying oil
India isn't letting global pressure stop it from keeping the lights on.
With possible sanctions looming over Russian oil imports, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri made it clear that securing enough energy is the top priority.
Russia has become one of India's main oil suppliers this year, alongside Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
India has increased oil supplier list
To avoid getting caught out by future sanctions, India has widened its oil supplier list from 27 to 40 countries—bringing in new players like Guyana.
The country is also increasing imports from Brazil and Canada.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri summed it up: India will keep buying oil wherever needed to make sure its energy needs are met.