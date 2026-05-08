India working on fractional aircraft ownership policy and infrastructure status India May 08, 2026

Big changes are coming to Indian aviation.

The government is working on a policy for fractional aircraft ownership (think: sharing a plane, not buying the whole thing) and is considering treating aircraft as infrastructure assets.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu says these moves aim to make it easier and more affordable to finance and lease planes in India, with hopes of turning GIFT City in Gandhinagar into a global hotspot for aviation deals.