India working on fractional aircraft ownership policy and infrastructure status
Big changes are coming to Indian aviation.
The government is working on a policy for fractional aircraft ownership (think: sharing a plane, not buying the whole thing) and is considering treating aircraft as infrastructure assets.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu says these moves aim to make it easier and more affordable to finance and lease planes in India, with hopes of turning GIFT City in Gandhinagar into a global hotspot for aviation deals.
Aviation leasing could reach $15B
India's airline market is booming: and that number could double soon. The country's aviation leasing business is already worth $5 billion and could hit $15 billion.
By making GIFT City the "natural home" for plane leasing and , leaders hope these new policies will spark fresh opportunities (and maybe some cool jobs) in the sector.