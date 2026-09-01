Indian 19-member forensic team aiding identification of Nepal flood victims
India
After Nepal's devastating flash floods on August 26, a 19-member Indian forensic team is helping identify hundreds of victims.
The group, made up of DNA specialists from NFSU and CFSL, started work on August 31, teaming up with Nepal Police and Tribhuvan University experts to collect and analyze DNA samples.
Nepal records over 600 unidentified bodies
More than 600 bodies remain unidentified.
Nepal Police use software (CODIS) to match DNA, and families unable to travel can give their blood samples in local hospitals and email their records through their embassy.
The Indian experts have helped before, including the Air India crash in 2025, with Dr. S.O. Junare saying their goal is to give families closure and a dignified farewell.