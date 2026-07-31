Indian 36-page passport fee rises to ₹2,500 July 1 2026
India
Planning to get your passport soon?
Heads up: starting July 1, 2026, the fee for a regular 36-page Indian passport is jumping from ₹1,500 to ₹2,500, the first increase since 2012.
Kirti Vardhan Singh cites cost review
According to Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, this hike comes after a long-overdue cost review.
The extra money will help cover upgraded services like e-passports and the new Passport Seva Programme (PSP) Version 2.0.
Basically, better tech and security mean higher costs, and that's why your next passport will be pricier.