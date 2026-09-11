Indian agencies warn ISI backed SBN threatens Delhi BRICS summit
India
Heads up, Indian security teams are on alert for the BRICS Summit in Delhi.
They've identified a Pakistan-based group, the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN), backed by ISI, as a serious risk.
Security agencies say there could be low-intensity attacks like grenade blasts or targeted shootings meant to stir panic and disrupt the summit.
Authorities monitor online recruitment, 253 detained
Local operatives might help scout locations and gather weapons, so authorities are keeping an eye on online recruitment and suspicious activity near sensitive spots.
After a big crackdown last month across 14 states (including Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh), 253 people were detained and weapons were recovered.
Even with these detentions, officials are staying alert for any regrouping attempts ahead of the summit.