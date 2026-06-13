IAF AN-32 aircraft crashes in Jorhat, Assam

Investigation progress

Cause of crash under investigation

The IAF has confirmed the crash and is currently investigating the cause of the incident. Further updates are awaited as they assess the situation. This incident comes just months after a tragic event in March when two IAF pilots lost their lives in a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet crash. The earlier crash had occurred during a routine sortie from Jorhat Air Force Station, resulting in communication loss with ground control before crashing in Karbi Anglong district.