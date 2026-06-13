IAF AN-32 aircraft crashes in Jorhat, Assam
What's the story
An Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 transport aircraft crashed at the Air Force Station in Jorhat, Assam, on Saturday. The incident took place within the station premises and resulted in a fire, according to NDTV. Emergency teams were promptly dispatched to control the blaze and assess any potential damage or injuries. The cause of this unfortunate incident is still unknown, with no reports of casualties or injuries so far.
Investigation progress
Cause of crash under investigation
The IAF has confirmed the crash and is currently investigating the cause of the incident. Further updates are awaited as they assess the situation. This incident comes just months after a tragic event in March when two IAF pilots lost their lives in a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet crash. The earlier crash had occurred during a routine sortie from Jorhat Air Force Station, resulting in communication loss with ground control before crashing in Karbi Anglong district.
Aircraft details
AN-32: IAF's workhorse
The Antonov An-32 is a robust twin-engine turboprop military transport aircraft that functions as the primary "workhorse" of the Indian Air Force. Originally designed in the Soviet Union to meet Indian specifications, the IAF currently operates a fleet of approximately 100 of these aircraft. The An-32 is versatile, excelling as much in high-altitude airfields as hot tropical climates. It can transport up to 7.5 tons of cargo, 50 passengers, or 42 paratroopers.