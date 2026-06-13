Indian Air Force An-32 crash near Jorhat killed 5 crew

Delhi BSES surcharges rise from July

If you're in Delhi and use BSES for electricity, get ready for higher bills: power surcharges are going up from July because of higher power procurement costs during April, driven by higher electricity demand amid rising temperatures.

Also in the headlines: Lt. Gen. Dhiraj Seth will become India's next army chief at the end of June 2026.

On a brighter note, England women's cricket team smashed a T20 World Cup record by scoring 219-1 against Sri Lanka and won their Women's T20 World Cup opener.