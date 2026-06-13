Indian Air Force An-32 crash near Jorhat killed 5 crew
India
Thursday brought some tough news: an Indian Air Force An-32 plane crashed near Jorhat, Assam, during a routine flight, and sadly, all five crew members lost their lives.
The Indian Air Force has started an investigation to find out what went wrong.
Delhi BSES surcharges rise from July
If you're in Delhi and use BSES for electricity, get ready for higher bills: power surcharges are going up from July because of higher power procurement costs during April, driven by higher electricity demand amid rising temperatures.
Also in the headlines: Lt. Gen. Dhiraj Seth will become India's next army chief at the end of June 2026.
On a brighter note, England women's cricket team smashed a T20 World Cup record by scoring 219-1 against Sri Lanka and won their Women's T20 World Cup opener.