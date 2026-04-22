Indian Air Force conducts emergency landing drill on Purvanchal Expressway
India
The Indian Air Force just pulled off an emergency landing exercise on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.
Over two days, fighter jets like the Jaguar, Mirage-2000, and Sukhoi-30 MKI (plus transport planes and a helicopter) used the highway as a makeshift runway to practice for real-life emergencies.
IAF demonstrates expressways as backup runways
This drill showed how ready the IAF is to operate even if regular air bases are out of action.
By using expressways as backup runways, the military can keep flying when it counts most.
It also highlights how India's new highways aren't just for cars—they're now part of national defense strategy too.