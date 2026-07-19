Indian Air Force flies Rafales at Exercise Pitch Black 2026
India
The Indian Air Force is flying its Rafale fighter jets in Exercise Pitch Black 2026, a big international air combat event happening in Australia from July 20 to August 7.
With teams from 20 countries, including the US Japan, and France, this exercise is all about working together and swapping ideas on modern air combat.
India signals Indo-Pacific defense partnership commitment
India's squad includes four Rafale jets, two C-17 transport planes, and more than 120 Air Warriors.
The goal? To boost teamwork with other air forces and sharpen skills for real-world missions.
By joining again (after taking part in previous years), the IAF is showing it's serious about global defense partnerships, especially across the Indo-Pacific.