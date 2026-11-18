Indian Air Force hosts multinational disaster relief exercise in Jamnagar
The Indian Air Force just kicked off Exercise Sahayata Setu in Jamnagar, bringing together teams from 24 countries, including the US Japan, and Australia, to practice working together on disaster relief.
The goal? Sharpening coordination so everyone's ready to help when big emergencies strike.
Seminar stresses integrated planning and coordination
The event started with a seminar where delegates swapped ideas on better disaster management.
Air Marshal PV Shivanand emphasized the need for integrated planning, joint capability development and seamless coordination among stakeholders to ensure a swift, effective and cohesive response to natural disasters and humanitarian emergencies.
Participants are also getting familiar with case studies on Operation Amistad, Operation Brahma and Operation Sagar Bandhu, making sure everyone leaves more prepared for whatever comes next.