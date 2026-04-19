Indian Air Force jet snag blocks Pune runway, pilots safe
India
A technical snag with an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet during landing brought Pune airport to a standstill on Friday, as the plane blocked the runway and forced all flights to pause overnight.
Thankfully, both pilots were safe, but travelers had to deal with sudden schedule changes and plenty of delays.
IndiGo canceled over 70 Pune flights
The incident caused major disruptions: IndiGo alone canceled over 70 flights and several others were diverted or scrapped.
After Air Force teams cleared the runway, departures resumed at 7:30am Saturday and arrivals at 8am Saturday.
By midmorning, things were mostly back to normal for passengers heading in or out of Pune.