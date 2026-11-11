Indian Air Force launches Uttarakhand exercise near LAC Nov 13-21
The Indian Air Force is launching a major air exercise over Uttarakhand, right by the Line of Actual Control, from November 13 to 21.
Fighter jets will be practicing advanced combat moves in the tough Himalayan terrain, so some airspace will be off-limits, meaning commercial flights might need to tweak their routes.
Exercise tests troop movement and logistics
This isn't just routine practice: the IAF is focusing on the Middle Sector of the Central Himalayas, which has become more important lately.
The drill will test rapid troop movements and logistics at key landing grounds, all aimed at keeping the force sharp and ready for anything in these strategic high-altitude zones.