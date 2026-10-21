Indian Air Force marks 94th with 'Wings Over Ganges' show
The Indian Air Force is turning 94 and marking the occasion with a huge air show in Varanasi from October 22-25.
Called Wings Over Ganges, the event brings together 100 aircraft from across India for some seriously impressive displays: think live weapon demos, creative formations, and even mock dogfights.
Prime Minister Modi will be there to wrap things up at Namo Ghat on October 25.
IL-78 to refuel 3 Mirage 2000s
Expect to see Rafale and Su-30 MKI jets flying in a slick arrowhead formation, plus a simulated battle where Jaguars simulate a high-speed attack on the Malviya Bridge before being intercepted by a Sukhoi-30 MKI.
For the first time in a public aerial display, an IL-78 will refuel three Mirage 2000s midair right in front of everyone.
The Navy's P-8I is teaming up with Mirages over Gwalior too.
And for the big finish? The Surya Kiran and Sarang teams will take over with their signature aerobatic stunts, making this not just an anniversary bash but also a showcase of teamwork between India's Army, Navy, and Air Force.