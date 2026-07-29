Indian Air Force sends Rafales, C-17s to Pitch Black 2026

IAF team members got to meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the opening ceremony, a nice moment showing how defense ties between India and Australia are growing stronger.

The Indian High Commission called Pitch Black 2026 the largest international air combat exercise in the Southern Hemisphere.

With more than 100 aircraft from nations like the US France, Japan, and Indonesia involved, Pitch Black 2026 runs until August 7 and gives India a chance to connect with global partners, on the ground and in the skies.