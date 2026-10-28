Indian Air Force Sports Complex on Lok Kalyan Marg closed

This isn't just about one sports complex: the Land and Development Office (L&DO), under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has recently cleared out other major spots too, like the Delhi Race Club and Jaipur Polo Ground.

The future use of the Air Force Sports Complex land is still up in the air, but for now, members were told about the closure through official messages.

It's all part of ongoing efforts to repurpose prime spaces for public or government projects.