Indian Air Force Sports Complex on Lok Kalyan Marg closed
The Indian Air Force Sports Complex on Lok Kalyan Marg, near the prime minister's residence in New Delhi, has been shut down from 5am on October 28. No reopening date yet. This is part of a bigger government push to take back high-value land in the area.
Because of this, the farewell golfing event for Air Chief Marshal AP Singh (who retires October 31) had to be called off.
L&DO clears Delhi and Jaipur grounds
This isn't just about one sports complex: the Land and Development Office (L&DO), under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has recently cleared out other major spots too, like the Delhi Race Club and Jaipur Polo Ground.
The future use of the Air Force Sports Complex land is still up in the air, but for now, members were told about the closure through official messages.
It's all part of ongoing efforts to repurpose prime spaces for public or government projects.