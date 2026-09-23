Indian Air Force to host Tarang Shakti-26 in Jodhpur
The Indian Air Force is gearing up for Tarang Shakti-26, its major multinational air exercise happening at Jodhpur from September 26 to October 12, 2026.
This time, seven countries, including the US France, Germany, Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the U.A.E. are joining in for some serious sky action.
US F-35 1st tactical India participation
For the first time ever in India, the US Air Force will bring its F-35 fighter jet in its first tactical participation in an exercise in India, a big deal for aviation fans.
You'll also see French Rafales and U.A.E. F-16s flying alongside IAF's own Rafale, Mirage-2000, and Su-30MKI jets.
As Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit put it, this shift to a bigger multinational format is all about boosting teamwork and keeping up with modern warfare.