Indian Air Force wing commander arrested for alleged defense leaks
India
A wing commander from the Indian Air Force was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly sharing sensitive military information after being targeted in an online honey trap on social media.
He came under internal surveillance and was booked under the Official Secrets Act for passing sensitive defence-related information through digital communication channels.
Online woman solicited troop movement details
The officer, going through a tough time personally, started chatting with a woman online who gained his trust via calls and messages.
She later asked him for details about troop movements, and even got him to share documents digitally.
Investigators believe she was working with handlers based in Pakistan, and they're now checking if others were involved or if more data was leaked.