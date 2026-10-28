Indian armed forces partner with Sarvam AI with human oversight
The Indian armed forces are teaming up with Sarvam AI to make their battlefield decisions smarter and faster using artificial intelligence.
Over the next five years, this partnership will connect the Army, Navy, and Air Force through shared AI systems: think less siloed tech, more teamwork.
Importantly, humans will stay in charge of any big calls during conflicts; there will be no letting AI run wild.
Sarvam AI to secure India's data
Sarvam AI was chosen because it can build homegrown AI tools that keep India's sensitive data safe inside the country.
Together, they are working on an "AI fabric" that helps all branches share information smoothly instead of everyone building separate systems.
The financial details are under wraps, but this move could totally change how India's military operates, making things quicker, smarter, and more connected than ever before.