Indian Armed Forces take yoga to Siachen, Rann of Kutch
India
On June 21, 2026, the Indian Armed Forces took yoga to places like the Siachen Glacier and Rann of Kutch, showing how important yoga is for both physical and mental strength, even in tough conditions.
The celebrations reflected their focus on discipline and wellness.
Upendra Dwivedi, Rajnath Singh promote yoga
Army chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi joined a session in Assam, reminding everyone that The literal meaning of Yoga is 'to unite.'
Rajnath Singh participated in Shillong, encouraging people to make yoga part of their daily routine for better well-being.
The events showed how yoga helps build resilience for those serving in demanding environments.