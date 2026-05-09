Indian Armed Forces unveil 2047 vision prioritizing Atmanirbharta and modernization
The Indian Armed Forces just shared their big vision for 2047, aiming to become smarter and stronger by learning from recent conflicts and Operation Sindoor.
The focus is on building advanced combat tech, boosting border security, and relying more on homegrown innovations through the Atmanirbharta initiative.
Strengthening ties with other countries is also high on the list.
Indian Armed Forces plan unified commands
They're planning unified theater commands for better teamwork across land, sea, air, space, and cyber.
New units like Space Command, Cyber Command, a Drone Force, and a Defense Geospatial Agency are in the works to handle future threats.
There's also a push to upgrade missile defenses under Mission Sudarshan Chakra, modernize training programs, and work more closely with global partners, all so India's military stays ready for whatever comes next.