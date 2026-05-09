Indian Armed Forces unveil 2047 vision prioritizing Atmanirbharta and modernization India May 09, 2026

The Indian Armed Forces just shared their big vision for 2047, aiming to become smarter and stronger by learning from recent conflicts and Operation Sindoor.

The focus is on building advanced combat tech, boosting border security, and relying more on homegrown innovations through the Atmanirbharta initiative.

Strengthening ties with other countries is also high on the list.