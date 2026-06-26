Indian Army 1st time names 6 killed in Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor neutralized over 100 terrorists

The list includes Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar (awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously), Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Agniveer Mood Murli Naik, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh (all from the Indian Army), and Sergeant Surendra Kumar from the Indian Air Force (honored with a Vayu Medal).

Operation Sindoor was India's direct response to a terror attack in April 2025 that killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation took out over 100 terrorists and key leaders across borders, reminding us of both sacrifice and decisive action.