Indian Army 1st time names 6 killed in Operation Sindoor
For the first time, the Indian Army has shared the names of six uniformed personnel who lost their lives in Operation Sindoor.
The names have been made public, according to the Army War Memorial website, and will be engraved on commemorative bricks at Delhi's National War Memorial.
Operation Sindoor neutralized over 100 terrorists
The list includes Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar (awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously), Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Agniveer Mood Murli Naik, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh (all from the Indian Army), and Sergeant Surendra Kumar from the Indian Air Force (honored with a Vayu Medal).
Operation Sindoor was India's direct response to a terror attack in April 2025 that killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.
The operation took out over 100 terrorists and key leaders across borders, reminding us of both sacrifice and decisive action.