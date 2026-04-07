Indian Army acquires InsideFPV kamikaze drones ₹10cr for Northern Command

InsideFPV drones built for harsh conditions

InsideFPV's drones give soldiers a real-time, cockpit-like view, super handy for tricky missions.

Built to handle harsh conditions (think minus 35 Celsius), they're also designed to work even when GPS isn't available.

With automated navigation and extra safety features, CEO Arth Chowdhary says these reliable drones are made for India's toughest terrains and help boost homegrown defense tech.