Indian Army acquires InsideFPV kamikaze drones ₹10cr for Northern Command
India
The Indian Army just picked up kamikaze drones worth ₹10 crore from Surat-based InsideFPV, using a fast-track emergency route.
These drones reached the Northern Command in under two months, though the exact number is under wraps for security reasons.
InsideFPV drones built for harsh conditions
InsideFPV's drones give soldiers a real-time, cockpit-like view, super handy for tricky missions.
Built to handle harsh conditions (think minus 35 Celsius), they're also designed to work even when GPS isn't available.
With automated navigation and extra safety features, CEO Arth Chowdhary says these reliable drones are made for India's toughest terrains and help boost homegrown defense tech.