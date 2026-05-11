Indian Army adds ULPGM and AGNIKAA VTOL-1 in Hyderabad
India
The Indian Army just added two made-in-India tech upgrades to its arsenal: the ULPGM (a precision-guided loitering munition) and the AGNIKAA VTOL-1 kamikaze drone.
Both were handed over in Hyderabad after successful tests showing they can handle high altitudes, electronic warfare, and hit targets accurately, even in tricky conditions.
ULPGM infrared 2.5km AGNIKAA anti-jam 5km
The ULPGM, built by DRDO and AdDefence and Aerospace, is India's first of its kind, able to seek out targets with infrared accuracy and strike from up to 2.5km away.
The AGNIKAA VTOL-1 is designed for urban battles, with anti-jamming tech, a 5km range, and safety features for close-quarter missions.
Together, they're set to boost the Army's edge on modern battlefields.