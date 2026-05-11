Indian Army adds ULPGM and AGNIKAA VTOL-1 in Hyderabad

ULPGM infrared 2.5km AGNIKAA anti-jam 5km

The ULPGM, built by DRDO and AdDefence and Aerospace, is India's first of its kind, able to seek out targets with infrared accuracy and strike from up to 2.5km away.

The AGNIKAA VTOL-1 is designed for urban battles, with anti-jamming tech, a 5km range, and safety features for close-quarter missions.

Together, they're set to boost the Army's edge on modern battlefields.