Indian Army Agniveer recruitment 2026: Apply for 25,000+ vacancies

Who can apply and what are the requirements?

If you're between 17 1/2 and 21 years old, you may be eligible for Agniveer vacancies, which cover posts with educational requirements ranging from 8th pass up to 12th pass or graduate levels;

specific educational qualifications, minimum marks and other conditions vary by post, and candidates must also meet physical, medical and other criteria.

You'll need to meet physical standards (height: 170cm; chest: at least 77cm with a bit of expansion) and pay a ₹250 application fee online.