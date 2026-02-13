Indian Army Agniveer recruitment 2026: Apply for 25,000+ vacancies
Thinking about a career in the Army? The Indian Army just opened up over 25,000 Agniveer spots for 2026.
Applications are open from February 13 to April 1 for both guys and girls, as part of the four-year Agnipath scheme.
Who can apply and what are the requirements?
If you're between 17 1/2 and 21 years old, you may be eligible for Agniveer vacancies, which cover posts with educational requirements ranging from 8th pass up to 12th pass or graduate levels;
specific educational qualifications, minimum marks and other conditions vary by post, and candidates must also meet physical, medical and other criteria.
You'll need to meet physical standards (height: 170cm; chest: at least 77cm with a bit of expansion) and pay a ₹250 application fee online.
How to prepare for the online test? What about salary?
CBT dates are not specified in the official notification; schedule is to be announced (TBA).
Clear that, then it's rally time plus document checks.
Pay starts at ₹30,000 in year one and goes up to ₹40,000 by year four—with take-home between ₹21,000-28,000 after contributing to a government-matched fund.
Not a bad way to kickstart your future!