Indian Army aims to meet all ammo needs locally by 2025
India is pushing hard to produce all its military ammunition at home by the end of 2025.
This big goal comes after recent shortages during Operation Sindoor and is part of a larger push to rely less on imports and strengthen local defense manufacturing.
Self-reliance in focus
Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla says hitting this target won't be easy—right now, factories are limited by shortages of key materials like propellants and fuses.
"The manufacturing capacity needs a five to sixfold increase to bridge the current gap," he explained.
Still, defense officials say the Army is committed to meeting all its ammo needs locally, aiming for true self-reliance soon.