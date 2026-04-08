Indian Army announces roadmap through 2031 for drones and munitions
India
The Indian Army just announced it's bringing in tens of thousands of drones and loitering munitions by 2031.
This move follows lessons from recent global conflicts, with a new roadmap outlining requirements for 80 different types of unmanned systems for everything from surveillance to precision strikes.
The focus is on building more advanced, homegrown tech that can handle high altitudes and special missions.
Roadmap guides Indian industry and academia
This roadmap isn't just about boosting defense; it's also designed to guide Indian industry, academia, and research and development institutions toward what the military actually needs.
The bigger vision? To help India become a global drone hub by 2030 and strengthen national security as things get more complex worldwide.