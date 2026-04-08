Indian Army announces roadmap through 2031 for drones and munitions India Apr 08, 2026

The Indian Army just announced it's bringing in tens of thousands of drones and loitering munitions by 2031.

This move follows lessons from recent global conflicts, with a new roadmap outlining requirements for 80 different types of unmanned systems for everything from surveillance to precision strikes.

The focus is on building more advanced, homegrown tech that can handle high altitudes and special missions.