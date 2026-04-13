Indian Army brigadier, son assaulted confronting drinkers in Vasant Enclave
An Indian Army brigadier and his son were reportedly assaulted by a group of men in South Delhi's Vasant Enclave on April 11, after they asked two people to stop drinking alcohol in a parked car.
Things escalated quickly when more people showed up, leading to the father and son being attacked by about eight to 10 individuals.
Police accused of inaction, FIR registered
Although the family called the police, officers arrived but did not step in, prompting criticism online.
Colonel Danvir Singh called out the Delhi Police as "mute spectator."
The family initially struggled to file an FIR, but it was eventually registered.
Both victims were treated at a military hospital.
As of now, Delhi Police have not commented, and the incident has sparked bigger conversations about safety for military families and police accountability in the city.