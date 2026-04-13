Indian Army brigadier, son assaulted confronting drinkers in Vasant Enclave

Police accused of inaction, FIR registered

Although the family called the police, officers arrived but did not step in, prompting criticism online.

Colonel Danvir Singh called out the Delhi Police as "mute spectator."

The family initially struggled to file an FIR, but it was eventually registered.

Both victims were treated at a military hospital.

As of now, Delhi Police have not commented, and the incident has sparked bigger conversations about safety for military families and police accountability in the city.