Indian Army Chief Dhiraj Seth visits bases near Siliguri Corridor

To keep things safe, there's a plan for a 35-kilometer underground railway line so supplies can keep moving even if trouble hits.

The West Bengal government has also handed over seven highway stretches to the NHAI and NHIDCL, and over 120 acres of land to the Border Security Force and other central agencies for better surveillance and troop movement.

Plus, with Bagdogra Airport and Hasimara Air Force Station (home to Rafale jets) nearby, General Seth emphasized staying alert and innovative to keep the area secure.