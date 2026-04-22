Indian Army chief Dwivedi visits US to deepen military ties
India
General Upendra Dwivedi, India's army chief, is in the US this week aiming to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.
His trip follows recent visits by India's Air Force and Navy chiefs, highlighting how both nations are stepping up their defense partnership.
Dwivedi meets Gen. Clark in Hawaii
Gen. Dwivedi received a guard of honor at Fort Shafter in Hawaii and met with General Ronald P. Clark from the US Army Pacific.
They talked about working more closely together, especially around security in the Indo-Pacific region.
He also took an aerial tour of Oahu to check out how US forces train and stay prepared.