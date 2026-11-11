Indian Army deploys mule robots to boost J&K LoC surveillance
The Indian Army is now using four-legged robots, called MULEs, to boost surveillance along the Jammu and Kashmir border.
Rolled out in June 2024, these robotic helpers are already patrolling tough stretches of the over 740-kilometer Line of Control with soldiers and dogs in places like Akhnoor and Rajouri.
MULEs use 360° cameras and AI
MULE robots come packed with 360-degree cameras, thermal sensors, and radar to spot threats, even on steep mountain slopes or rough ground where regular vehicles can't go.
They can carry up to 15kg of supplies like ammo or rations, handle extreme temperatures from minus 40 Celsius to 55 Celsius, and use AI to help monitor enemy movement and support ambush operations.