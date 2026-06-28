Indian Army detains Pakistani man Rayees Khan after LoC crossing
The Indian Army caught a 31-year-old Pakistani man, Rayees Khan, on June 28 after he crossed the Line of Control into Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
He was picked up quickly in the Balakote sector and is now being questioned to figure out why he crossed over and if he has any links to suspicious groups.
Poonch crossings, Samba drone raise concerns
No incriminating evidence was found on Khan at first, but this isn't an isolated case: he's actually the third person from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir caught sneaking across in Poonch just this month.
Earlier, a 26-year-old man and even a 14-year-old boy were stopped; the boy was sent back soon after.
On top of that, security forces spotted a suspected Pakistani drone in Samba district on the same day as Khan's arrest, sparking a big search operation.
All these incidents have raised fresh concerns about border security in the region.