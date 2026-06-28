Indian Army detains Pakistani man Rayees Khan after LoC crossing

Poonch crossings, Samba drone raise concerns

No incriminating evidence was found on Khan at first, but this isn't an isolated case: he's actually the third person from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir caught sneaking across in Poonch just this month.

Earlier, a 26-year-old man and even a 14-year-old boy were stopped; the boy was sent back soon after.

On top of that, security forces spotted a suspected Pakistani drone in Samba district on the same day as Khan's arrest, sparking a big search operation.

All these incidents have raised fresh concerns about border security in the region.