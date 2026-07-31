Indian Army downs Pakistani surveillance drone near Khour on Friday
On Friday, the Indian Army brought down a Pakistani surveillance drone that crossed into Jammu's Khour sector and got uncomfortably close to major military spots.
This comes as Pakistan steps up its border surveillance, keeping things tense along the LoC.
Drone carried 64GB Indian Army images
Turns out, the drone had a 64GB memory card loaded with photos and videos of Indian Army positions and strategic sites.
Investigators say it was likely on a spy mission to track troop movements, and it looks like it was a Chinese-made unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with some pretty advanced technology on board.
Security forces boost border patrols
After this incident, security forces have boosted patrols and electronic monitoring near the border.
The Army says any attempt to breach Indian airspace for espionage will be handled firmly, no exceptions.