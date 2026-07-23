Indian Army flags fake videos tied to Delhi protests
India
The Indian Army has flagged a wave of fake videos on social media showing people in military uniforms apparently backing the recent Delhi protests and criticizing the government.
Out of 24 posts spotted, only three were actual soldiers and one was a former member.
Action is already being taken against those still serving.
Army officials suspect foreign influence
Most clips had altered voice-overs or unclear faces, making it tough to identify who's who.
Officials say these are isolated cases and not how the Army as a whole feels. They also suspect foreign influence is behind this campaign, aiming to mess with public trust in the Army.
The Army is labeling these posts as manipulated and sharing fact-checks to set things straight.