Indian Army foils infiltration attempt in Poonch's Krishna Ghati sector India May 12, 2026

The Indian Army foiled and stopped an infiltration attempt in the Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch, close to the Line of Control.

At around 4pm Tuesday, White Knight Corps troops noticed someone moving suspiciously about 300 meters inside Indian territory and quickly acted, neutralizing the intruder before any breach could happen.

The area is now being searched to keep things secure.