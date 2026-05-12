Indian Army foils infiltration attempt in Poonch's Krishna Ghati sector
India
The Indian Army foiled and stopped an infiltration attempt in the Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch, close to the Line of Control.
At around 4pm Tuesday, White Knight Corps troops noticed someone moving suspiciously about 300 meters inside Indian territory and quickly acted, neutralizing the intruder before any breach could happen.
The area is now being searched to keep things secure.
White Knight Corps reports intruder neutralized
Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), the White Knight Corps said its constant surveillance paid off:
"Alert troops of White Knight Corps swiftly responded and foiled the infiltration bid, ensuring no breach of the LoC. One intruder has been neutralized."
They wrapped up with a strong message: "Every Infiltration Bid Will Fail. We Serve, We Protect!"