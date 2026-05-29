Indian Army intensifies search for suspects in Rajouri's Dori Mal
The Indian Army has ramped up its hunt for suspected terrorists hiding out in the dense Dori Mal forests of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.
The operation kicked off on May 23 after intelligence inputs, and a brief gunfight broke out after contact was established, and now, six days in, security forces believe two or three suspects are still somewhere in the rugged terrain.
Pratik Sharma praises Rajouri troops
Special Forces, CRPF, and local police have been sweeping the area with drones, sniffer dogs, and extra troops.
On May 28, they even fired RPGs at possible hideouts to flush out suspects.
Northern Army commander Lt. Gen. Pratik Sharma visited to boost coordination and praised the team's determination under tough conditions, emphasizing that staying precise is key as the search continues.