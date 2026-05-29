Indian Army intensifies search for suspects in Rajouri's Dori Mal India May 29, 2026

The Indian Army has ramped up its hunt for suspected terrorists hiding out in the dense Dori Mal forests of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation kicked off on May 23 after intelligence inputs, and a brief gunfight broke out after contact was established, and now, six days in, security forces believe two or three suspects are still somewhere in the rugged terrain.