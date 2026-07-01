Indian Army introduces Baaz Battalions for remote drone border surveillance
India
The Indian Army just introduced Baaz Battalions, special units focused on drone warfare and aerial surveillance.
Outgoing Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi announced that these teams will use advanced unmanned drones, all operated remotely, to keep a closer watch over India's borders.
Army plans to double drone fleet
General Dwivedi shared that Baaz Battalions will boost intelligence and real-time awareness at sensitive frontiers, helping the army respond faster to threats.
This move follows lessons from recent global conflicts and border tensions with China and Pakistan.
India's drone fleet has already jumped from a few hundred to over 50,000 in just two years, and the army plans to double that number soon for even sharper eyes in the sky.