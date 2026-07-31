Indian Army introduces XWG diesel to run at minus 42°C
India
The Indian Army just introduced Xtreme Weather Grade (XWG) diesel, a homegrown fuel made with BPCL, to keep military vehicles running even when temperatures drop to a bone-chilling minus 42 Celsius.
Army chief, Gen. Dhiraj Seth, called it a major move toward self-reliance, making sure the Army isn't stuck waiting on special imports.
Prevents sludging, fits current Army vehicles
Regular diesel turns sludgy in extreme cold, often stopping vehicles in their tracks, especially in high-altitude border areas.
XWG diesel fixes that, works with all current Army vehicles (no upgrades needed), and means troops can move smoothly through tough winter conditions.
It's a big win for defense readiness, and shows off some serious Made-in-India innovation.