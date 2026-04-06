Indian Army issues nearly 50-page roadmap for drones, loitering munitions
The Indian Army just dropped a detailed roadmap for next-generation unmanned aerial systems: think drones and loitering munitions.
This nearly 50-page guide lays out what the Army needs from 30 types of systems (about 80 variants in total), covering everything from surveillance to air defense, and logistics.
The move comes amid changing conflict dynamics and ongoing conflicts, aiming to keep India ready for the future of warfare.
Officials stress secrecy and industry collaboration
Unveiled at Bharat Mandapam, the roadmap highlights how crucial unmanned technology is becoming on the battlefield.
Lt. Gen. Rahul R Singh called it sensitive work that needs some secrecy, while Maj. Gen. C S Mann described it as a first-of-its-kind effort to share these details with industry and academia.
Big names from the Drone Federation India and defense manufacturing were there too, showing everyone's on board to help build smarter military technology together.