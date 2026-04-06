Indian Army issues nearly 50-page roadmap for drones, loitering munitions

Officials stress secrecy and industry collaboration

Unveiled at Bharat Mandapam, the roadmap highlights how crucial unmanned technology is becoming on the battlefield.

Lt. Gen. Rahul R Singh called it sensitive work that needs some secrecy, while Maj. Gen. C S Mann described it as a first-of-its-kind effort to share these details with industry and academia.

Big names from the Drone Federation India and defense manufacturing were there too, showing everyone's on board to help build smarter military technology together.